Walk-in vaccine site opens at Fairview Mall

Announced by the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal on Monday, a temporary walk-in vaccination site will open at Fairview Mall until August 31. This means that West Island residents who need their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be invited to stop by the clinic.
"Nurses will be onsite to answer questions and to provide solutions for those who have vaccine anxiety," the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said.
The CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal also added that one of their goals is to ensure a “healthy back-to-school for children across the West Island”.
Children who are between the ages of twelve and thirteen will have to be with a parent or a legal guardian in order to get their dose of the vaccine. Teenagers who are aged fourteen and up will be able to give their own consent before getting a shot.
Opening hours for the vaccination site at Fairview Mall will run Wednesday to Friday from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and Saturday to Tuesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
