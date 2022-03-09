A candlelight vigil will be held tonight outside of John Rennie high school in Pointe-Claire to honour Lucas Gaudet. The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a walk to St-Thomas High School.
All community members are welcome to join in a show of their support. Participants are asked, if possible, to bring a battery-operated candle. It is also suggested (not obligatory) that those who wish to attend may wear a hockey jersey and/or light blue clothing.
March 10th marks one month since Gaudet’s untimely death two days after he was stabbed in an altercation between two groups of students from John Rennie and St-Thomas high. An avid hockey player and fan, Gaudet was a well-liked teen amongst his peers and teammates.
Gaudet’s mother Lynne Baudouy said that students and teachers from both high schools, as well as friends and members of the community are invited to attend the vigil.
While grieving and experiencing sleepless nights, Baudouy courageously wishes to offer comfort and healing to the community. “It is going to be a healing point for the kids, because the school is not letting them talk about it,” she said.
Baudouy says that she believes that her son’s death could have been prevented. “The school could have prevented all of this. They knew that these kids were terrorizing the school for years yet did nothing. Now they’re sweeping it under the rug. More needs to be done to keep the school safe.”
A 16-year-old teen has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder of a second teen who was also stabbed during the altercation.
