The Centre Multisports in Vaudreuil-Dorion announced, earlier this month, that they will be changing the name of the facility to honour the late André Chagnon. The Vidéotron founder, and long-time Vaudreuil resident died last month at the age of 94.
The centre will now be known as the Centre Multisports André-Chagnon.
The move to rename the fitness centre was spearheaded by the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion and Chagnon’s family, including his son, Claude, who also happens to be president of the facility’s board of directors.
Chagnon founded Vidéotron in 1964. When the telecommunications giant was acquired by Quebecor Media Inc. 36 years later, Chagnon and his wife, Lucie, started the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, whose mission is to fight poverty.
The sports centre that now bears Chagnon’s name opened on Boulevard de la Gare in 2012. Chagnon spent a lot of time there until the Covid-19 pandemic forced it and other health and fitness centres to close.
Mayor Guy Pilon remembered Chagnon as a “great sportsman” who inspired healthy living in others.
(0) comments
