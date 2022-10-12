The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion will finally start work on an ambitious project that is at least two years in the making, since they acquired a lot of land, in August 2018, on Émile-Bouchard Street.
It is being referred to as the Municipal Hub, and will comprise City Hall, the Library, an aquatic centre, and a public square.
The project, according to the city’s website, “aims to ensure that citizens have access to the train station and bus terminal, Centre Multisports, City Hall, a library and the aquatic centre within the same area.”
The building that will house both City Hall and the library will be constructed during the first phase of the project, which will begin this fall, with a ground-breaking ceremony set for November, and will include a public square. This phase has an estimated cost of $67.2 million, part of which – about $6 million – will be reimbursed by the provincial government. During a September council meeting the contract for this phase was awarded to Groupe Geyser of Laval. This phase should be complete by 2024.
While discussions and planning are under way for the aquatic centre, it will be built as part of a later phase.
The site of phase 1 is centrally located near the Vaudreuil train station and the Centre Multisport on Blvd de la gare.
The design of the project was awarded to a multidisciplinary team led by the architectural firms of Lapointe Magne et associés and L’ŒUF after an architectural competition. One of the competition judges, architect Marie-Chantal Croft, praised the design as promoting sustainable development. “It will be an inviting and welcoming place,” Magne said, “where citizens can foster a sense of belonging and feel at home.”
