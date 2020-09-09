Valois Park Splash Pad expands

While the warm weather is still upon us, kids and kids at heart in Pointe Claire will have a chance to try three new play areas being installed at the Valois Park Splash Pad.
The city announced that three new structures have been set up at the splash pad to replace some of the existing games on a trial basis for the next few months, as the warm weather holds.
There is a new dumping bucket section as well as the replacement of “a cross-jet system and rotating jets.
“These new water play structures will be tested by the company that manufactured them to assess how they operate, how interested users are in them, and how they hold up over the winter,” the city noted on its website.
