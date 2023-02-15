Valentine's Ball raises $637,298 for Dellar residence

The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence held its 24th annual Valentine’s Ball last Friday and was a rousing success raising $637,298.
There were 450 guests, sponsors, and donors at the ball at Château Vaudreuil's Pavillon sur le Lac. The event was in the capable hands of Yolande James, Executive Director for Diversity and Inclusion at Radio-Canada, and Jamie Orchard, journalist and Senior Advisor for Public Relations and Media at VIA Rail Canada. Honourary President Joseph Broccolini, Executive Vice-President of Broccolini to talked about the importance of community involvement.
MP Francis Scarpaleggia of Lac-St-Louis riding, MNAs Monsef Derraji of Nelligan, Brigitte Garceau of Robert-Baldwin were on hand, as were West Island mayors Jim Beis (Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Heidi Ektvedt (Baie-D'Urfé), Tim Thomas (Pointe-Claire) and Alex Bottausci (DDO).
“We had so much to celebrate,” said Residence Executive Director Dale Weil. “We are so very grateful for the unwavering commitment and support the Residence received from the community.”
“It was an amazing evening being able to celebrate together, in person,” said Linda Ward O’Farrell, Chair of the organizing committee and Vice President of the Foundation Board of the Residence. “Thanks to a passionate and dedicated team who worked tirelessly, we were able to raise important funds for the Residence to continue offering quality palliative care.”
The residence relies on events like these, and of course on community support to raise more than $4 million annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.