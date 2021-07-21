The City of Dorval will have a new universally accessible playground at St-Charles park in 2022. The planned development will be located at 72 St-Charles Avenue and will promote an obstacle-free environment where residents can enjoy themselves and socialize in a safe-zone.The aim is to build an inclusive outdoor park to persons with physical and/or mental disabilities. Project coordinators will meet with several citizen groups for consultation purposes and to gather the community’s feedback. The concept will emphasize the naturalization of the park by proposing a layout that will preserve existing trees while allowing people of all ages to come into contact with nature, enjoy sensory experiences, and use their global motor skills and fine motor skills. More specifically, new play equipment and accessible modules will be added, protective surfaces will be installed and the street furniture as well as the lighting will be updated.
