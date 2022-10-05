You might enjoy driving along the lakeshore, or in other parts of the West Island, past sprawling properties with big houses, like the French colonial-style mansion in Senneville that sold for nearly $20 million last year, and say how much they look like castles. But there are indeed actual castles on the West Island – at least two, according to the Centris real estate website. And they are both for sale. But both, despite being listed as castles, are just a bit more affordable than the mere mansion that broke real estate record last year.
One of the castles is also in Senneville, and the other is in Dorval.
The one in Senneville – 7.6 hectares on Lake of Two Mountains – has an asking price of $19 million. The one in Dorval, on Lac St. Louis, is slightly more expensive at $19.5 million.
The Senneville castle dates back to 1899. Some of the older elements are the original design, but the house – sorry, castle – has, of course, been completely modernized.
The Dorval castle is a newer property, built in 1999, and has only just recently gone on the market. The original owners are empty nesters. One wonders what “downsizing” might look like for a couple who raised their family in a veritable castle.
