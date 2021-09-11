Shots were fired at a residential building located near the intersection of Donnacona and Lake street, near Centennial Park, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last Thursday and again on Saturday.
No charges have been laid in connection with the first shooting.
Local residents said that they heard something else happen at the same home in 2020.
Damage from the first shooting, which occured on September 2nd was still visible on the garage door at the time of today’s shooting on September 11th.
Neighbours reported that the police have been "around a lot" since the first shooting which left the home and the local community damaged.
The private residence located on Donnacona is in close proximity to a high school, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s civic centre, D.D.O. city hall and West Island's central food market - Marché de l’Ouest.
