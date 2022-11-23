Two planes bump wings at Trudeau Airport

Thankfully, it did not turn into an incident of tarmac rage, but two planes did bump into each other on the tarmac at Trudeau Airport.
Nobody was hurt; it was really just a fender-bender, or… a wing-tipper.
Both planes – one, an American Airlines flight bound for Charlotte, North Carolina that was parked at the gate just prior to departure, seems to have been lightly bumped by a second plane that was pushing back. According to Eric Forest, Trudeau Airport spokesperson, the wingtip of the planed touched the wing of the AA plane.
The pilot announced that there had been an incident, and the passengers got off the plane. American Airlines said it found accommodations for the passengers.
There were no injuries. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
