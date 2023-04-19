Two more West Island fires under investigation

The Montreal police arson squad was busy on the West Island again on Sunday investigating two suspicious fires.
One occurred at a trucking company in Dorval, and the other just hours later in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) was called to André Avenue near Hymus Boulevard, around 1:30 Sunday morning – the location of a parking lot for a trucking business. The flames had affected about 10 vehicles.
There were no reports of injuries. But police say that suspects were seen before the fire started.
Investigators were reviewing security video of the incident.
Then, around 4 a.m. police and firefighters were called to a home on Antoine-Faucon Street, near Sheinfeld Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, responding to reports of an explosion.
A gas can was discovered next to the car in the home’s driveway. There were no suspects, and no injuries, but the car suffered considerable damage.
The SPVM arson squad is investigating both incidents.
