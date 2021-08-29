Two men arrested in drug related home invasion in DDO

Police arrested two men following a drug-related argument in a Dollard-des-Ormeaux home on Saturday.
Police arrived at the scene of the residential neighbourhood on the corner of Huron and Shakespeare at approximately 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning following a home invasion call.
Police conducted a search for the 51 year old suspect who is known to police, for 13 hours before he was caught and arrested.
The 50 year old male who was in the residence when police arrived was also arrested.
At the onset of the search, neighbours were asked to stay in their homes while others were evacuated.
The SPVM swat team was deployed to control the situation while officers investigated and a bus arrived at 10:45. Police escorted those who were evacuated onto the bus.
"The only occupant of the home, a 51 year old male was alone when police arrived. It appears that victim was confronted at his home in a drug related issue." Montreal police spokesperson, Carolyne Chrvrefils, told The Suburban on Saturday morning.
The area was closed off while officers continued to canvas the area for the suspect.
According to police, the area was also closed off as a precautionary measure to protect the public.
Pedestrians and drivers were asked to avoid the area until 7 p.m.
K9 police dogs were brought in to the search operation to ensure that the suspect was no longer in the area before as a precaution prior to re-opening access to the public and allowing evacuees to return to their homes.
