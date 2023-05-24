Two Lachine fires under investigation

The arson squad of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) are investigating two suspicious fires that broke out just three kilometres apart in the Lachine borough last week.
One broke out just after midnight in the industrial sector, destroying up to 20 cars in a yard on Jean-Baptise-Deschamps Blvd near 32nd Avenue. The second fire, occurring around 2 a.m., broke out at a commercial building on Pacifique. There was damage to about 10 cars in that fire, and the building did sustain some damage, as well.
There were no injuries reported, and no arrests have been made.
The police did not, at first, establish a link between the two incidents, but nor did they rule out a possible connection. But the following day they did report that a rise in such incidents throughout Montreal could be linked to organized crime.
