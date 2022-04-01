Two suspected feminicides occured in the province of Quebec in a 24 hour span, potentially bringing the annual count to three. Twenty-six women were killed by their spouses in 2021."More needs to be done to avoid 2022 becoming like 2021,” advocates for victims of conjugal violence are warning.
Pascal Arseneault was charged Friday afternoon with the unpremeditated murder of his wife, whose body was found earlier in the day in the rubble of a burned residence, in the Laurentians. Early investigation reports suggest that the 49-year-old accused allegedly killed his spouse Louise Avon, 64, before setting fire to their residence, located on Lac Arpin Road in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. The victim's body was uncovered by authorities during their investigation of the damaged property.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers arrested the victim's spouse, shortly after the victims body was found. Arsenault appeared at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Friday afternoon on a charge of unpremeditated murder. He made rambling remarks during the hearing which sparked a request for a psychiatric evaluation. The accused is due back in court on April 8 for further proceedings. The couple co-owned a lanscaping company in the Laurentians.
On Thursday morning, the SQ had discovered the lifeless body of Madeleine Désormeaux, 68 years old. She was killed by several projectiles from a firearm. Her spouse, Laurent Thibault, 76, alledly shot and killed his wife in their residence in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in Northern Québec before ending his life by turning the gun on himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.