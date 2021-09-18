Two armed assaults overnight left two men injured and one dead. Police cannot confirm at this time that the assaults were linked.
One incident took place in the Mile End district while the other happened downtown less than two hours later. The first assault was reported at midnight. The victim, a 19-year-old male, sustained injuries to his upper body caused by a sharp object. He was found on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near de l'Arcade Street.
Investigators were dispatched to the scene in order to determine the circumstances surrouding the event. A canine unit was deployed at the site to assist officers with the investigation.
According to the early information provided by the Montreal Police (SPVM), an altercation between at least two individuals led to the assault.The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. No suspects have been located.
The second assault was called in at approximately 1:45 a.m. According to police, a fight broke out on Sherbrooke Street near the intersection of Mansfield Street in the Ville-Marie borough in downtown Montreal.
Police located two victims with stab wounds; two men, aged 20 and 23. Both were transported to the hospital. The 23-year-old victim, who sustained injuries to his upper body was pronounced dead later in the morning.
The second victim also suffered injuries to his upper body, however his condition is stable. "There were three to four suspects that fled by foot," SPVM spokesperson, Veronique Dubuc, said. "What the investigators know so far is that there were two groups of people involved in an altercation."
Investigators will review footage from a nearby security camera in order to better understand the circumstances surrounding the armed assaults and identify suspects.
This is the 21st homicide in the Montreal this year.
