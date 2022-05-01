Twenty-five apartments burn in fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Several apartments were engulfed in flames on Saturday evening after a blaze broke out between two buildings in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
The Montreal fire department received the alert shortly after 6 p.m. concerning a fire that erupted at 5305 and 5325, Dudemaine Road, near the intersection of Robert-Giffard avenue.
Nearly 150 firefighters and 52 emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene to fight the blaze.
A bus from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) was also sent to the site. No injuries were reported.
According to early reports, it appears that the fire started in the parking lot between the two buildings, where a temporary structure was put in place for construction work.
Both buildings were severely damaged. In one of the buildings, all seventeen apartments were damaged by the fire while eight of the seventeen apartments in the second building were damaged according to Alain Laflamme, fire prevention Section Chief of the Montreal fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.