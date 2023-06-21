Trudeau Airport runway ready for takeoff

Aéroports de Montréal has just a couple of days to go before the deadline runs out on the upgrade to the north runway. The Suburban reported back in March that work had begun on this phase of an upgrade project that began in 2018.
The project needs to be done by Friday to accommodate summertime flights. That has to do with the fact that air density is higher in the summer, meaning aircraft at maximum takeoff weight need the extra distance afforded to them on the north runway which, at 3.3 km, is the longest runway serving the airport.
The $180 million project consisted of 43,000 cubic metres of concrete, produced onsite with makeshift plants built to save the time it would take to transport concrete made elsewhere. It was poured 16 inches thick on top of the old runway. The new surface is expected to last 25 years.
Aéroports de Montréal says measures were taken, during the upgrade, to minimize the impact to travellers.
The deadline for completion hits at noon on Friday, with the first flights expected to take off minutes later.
Work on the second runway is scheduled to start next year.
