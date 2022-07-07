Last week, despite a zoning freeze intended to protect the area from development, residents were angered to find that trees had been cut down in part of the forest behind the Fairview mall.
The company defended its actions, saying that they hadn’t broken any regulations. But they also would not say why the trees were cut.
Save Fairview Forest, a group formed to fight against the planned development, says Cadillac-Fairview’s original plans, which encompassed 50 acres of the forest that they do indeed own, were to raze the forest to make way for what’s being called a new downtown on the West Island, with commercial space, including retail stores and restaurants, a hotel, and residential units.
That would leave only 5 to 8 acres of forest remaining.
Pointe Claire city council enacted the zoning freeze in May after an almost unanimous vote. The mall parking lot, which currently has room for 900 cars, was to be part of the project, along with the 50-acres of forest.
Save Fairview Forest says the forest is one of the last bits of greenspace in Pointe Claire and needs to be preserved. The city’s mayor, Tim Thomas, agrees, and had joined the group in their street corner demonstration last Saturday. The group has been protesting Cadillac-Fairview’s plans for almost two years, and they say they will keep up the fight until they win their cause.
