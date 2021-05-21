The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is closed indefinitely causing traffic mayhem from Pointe-Claire to St-Lazare.
Transport Minister, Francois Bonnardel revealed that dozens of steel rods installed to reinforce the structure were damaged during maintenance work. One of the rods severed on April 30th, at which point one lane was closed causing traffic havoc on Highway 20. Last week a second lane closed after a second rod was discovered to be damaged on May 12, worsening the situation. Bonnardel said that “Mistakes can happen. I don’t want to blame anyone for human error.”
At rush hour on Thursday, the MTQ announced a complete closure causing incredible traffic delays. Inspections this week revealed that about 40 rods were in dangerous condition.
“I would like to thank road users, and especially the entire trucking industry, for their understanding and collaboration.” Bonnardel said.
A driver who travels along the route daily said to The Suburban,"First of all, our collaboration is a forced collaboration due to the MTQ’s mismanagement. Secondly, no, we do not understand this nonsense. This should have been resolved years ago when it was already an emergency.”
Local Mayors are furious that their cities are completely flooded with traffic for several hours a day as road users try to by-pass the backups. "Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will be completely paralyzed at rush hour," Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor, Paola Hawa said. “Even last week, when they closed a lane on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, our town was paralyzed from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. "
"Not only do we have to live with a traffic lane that makes no sense, but in addition, it becomes a matter of safety for the whole region," Île-Perrot Mayor, Pierre Séguin stated. “This historical error has gone far beyond reasonable bounds. In the 90s, plans were designed and commitments made by Quebec. More than 25 years later, we ask for new commitments. And this time around, I hope that together we will make sure that they are respected."
The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is an essential artery with an average of 85,000 vehicles per day Saint-Charles Boulevard and Vaudreuil-Dorion. Île-aux-Tourtes traffic will now have to merge with Highway 20 and Highway 30. With the closure, traffic on Highway 20 West is heavy by 1 p.m. and by 2 p.m., it is completely congested, grinding to a halt by 2:30 p.m.
