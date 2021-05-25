Transport Minister announces gradual re-opening of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

Transport Minister François Bonnardel has announced a gradual re-opening plan for the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.
According to the plan, the bridge is slated to reopen lane by lane each Monday for the next four weeks, with a complete reopening set for June 21.
Beginning Monday May 31st, one lane in each direction is expected to reopen.
A second lane will be open during peak hours along with a single lane open in the opposite direction as of Monday June 7th.
On June 14, two lanes will be open in each direction.
"The objective is to get the bridge reopened as soon as possible." Bonnardel said Tuesday afternoon.
According to Bonnardel, the plan was devised on the basis of available materials in order to avoid any potential delays in procurement.
The announcement comes after the imposing 1900-meter-long structure was closed last Thursday due to "human error" damage caused by maintenance workers.
Drivers are now forced to use alternate routes, causing nightmarish traffic on Highway 20 and municipal roads.
