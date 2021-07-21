West Island drivers seem to be caught up at every turn with multiple detours resulting from roadworks taking place simultaneously this July.
The good news is that the majority of the closures are scheduled to end this week with some extending to the fall.
For the moment, the traffic is unbearable even for the side-road connoisseurs as the three major arteries of the West Island are blocked at points between Highway 20 and Highway 40.
Here are the details:
There is a complete closure in Dorval on Côte-de-Liesse highway between exit 1-O (P.-E. Trudeau airport) and the Dorval roundabout (A-20).
On service roads at 55th Avenue, the reconstruction of the level bridges over 55th Avenue has resulted in a complete closure of the overpass in both directions.
In Pointe-Claire and Dorval, Highway 20 East at exit 53 (Boulevard des Sources), the junction for Sources north, is undergoing structural rehabilitation causing a closure of the branch line until early fall 2021.
Between Saint-Louis Avenue and Hymus Boulevard, a bike path development is underway.
At Saint-Jean Boulevard and Holiday Avenue, one southbound lane on Saint-Jean Boulevard and three northbound lanes are closed, condensing traffic to two lanes on one side.
There is a complete closure of Highway 40 westbound, between Fairview Avenue and Exit 50 for the relocation of sanitary sewer, storm and water mains.
As part of the REM constrcution at the level of Kirkland station, Jean-Yves Street and Chemin Sainte-Marie are closed to traffic in order to install the segments using the launching gantry. This crossing includes three consecutive phases blocking Jean-Yves Street and Chemin Ste-Marie for the excavation of the work platform.
In Baie-d’Urfé, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue one lane is closed out of two on Highway 40 between Anciens-Combattants and Morgan Boulevards.
Work on Lakeshore road in Baie D’Urfé from Morgan to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, means that in that scenic route drivers must divert through residential roads or hit the 20 at Morgan exit.
The reconstruction of curbs, sidewalks and resurfacing of streets along the stretch of Sources Blvd. between the service road of Highway 40 and Brunswick Blvd. and from the D.D.O. border to Anselme-Lavigne Blvd. in Pierrefonds is also underway.
