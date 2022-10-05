Golf season may not have been in full swing last Sept. 20, but with just a couple more months left to the season, it was in swing enough for the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s annual fundraising golf tournament, which pulled in $246,600.
About 170 golfers showed up to play at the prestigious Golf Club Saint-Raphaël on Île Bizard for a round of 18 holes in support of the facility. The Organizing Committee were, of course, on hand. The day started with breakfast. There were contests, a silent auction, and a cocktail emceed by Orla Johannes of CJAD 800.
As with so many other patient care facilities, COVID proved a formidable obstacle in WICWC fundraising over the two years of the pandemic, though not an insurmountable one. “We are very proud to say that we remained open throughout the pandemic,” said Stacey Hoirch, WICWC Chairwoman, “and we were still able to be there 100 percent for our participants.”
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre has been around for nearly 15 years, providing what they call a “whole-person integrated approach to cancer wellness” to address the emotional and spiritual, as well as the physical toll of living with cancer. They first opened their doors in Beaconsfield, but eventually moved to Kirkland, into a facility that they affectionately call The House the Community Built.
“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all who took part in the centre’s annual charity golf tournament,” Hoirch said. “It is with these funds that the WICWC can continue to support and empower their participants to learn to live well with cancer.”
