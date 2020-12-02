Tony Guerra launched a month long food and clothing collection initiative at Air Canada Cargo this November.
The goods will be dropped off at Resilience, a center for homeless men and women located on the corner of Atwater and Saint-Catherine.
Guerra strategically placed the donation bins at the entrance where all employees need to check in before starting their work day. “They can’t miss it and they are reminded each day when they come in just by it being there.” Guerra said to The Suburban on an exclusive tour of the facility.
When asked what inspired him to initiate a collection in his workplace, Guerra explained to The Suburban that a friend had called to ask him personally for donations. “I’ll do one better.” Guerra answered.
To date, the donation bins have been filled dozens of times over and Guerra expressed that he is pleased to see the kindness and generosity of his colleagues.
Guerra also gave a shout out request on social media for people who do not work at the facility who also wish to donate. Alongside his colleagues, he set up an outdoor no-contact drop off option outside the Air Canada Cargo building. He shared his personal cell phone number to manage the drop offs and he set up a system with colleagues where they greet donors outside of the building and pick up the donations from them to add to the bins indoors.
