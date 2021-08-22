An annual commeration ceremony took place on Saturday morning at Di Gennaro park in Kirkland for Tony Di Gennaro, the man the park was named after, to honour his generous contributions to the community in voluntary service and as city councillor.
Four years ago on August 23, 2017, Di Gennaro's sudden death came as a shock to the community by which he was dearly loved.
Serving as city councillor in Kirkland for eight years from 2009 - 2017, he won over the hearts of Kirkland residents with his kind and caring approach.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. He was also involved with the Terry Fox Run, the Salvation Army Food Drive, and numerous other organizations benifitting the West Island community as a whole.
Known to his Kyokushin Karate students as Sempai Tony, they return each year to Di Gennaro park to perform an outdoor class dedicated to his memory.
Participants aged 5 - 75 attended the commemorative training session despite the hot and humid weather.
"Tony was an important and integral part of our Dojo. One of the first students at the school, he became a very large supporter a very good friend and a mentor to me," Head Instructor John Kalaidopoulos, told The Suburban.
