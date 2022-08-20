Last Friday afternoon first responders were called to the parking lot of a Vaudreuil-Dorion seniors’ residence were a two-year old boy had died inside a car.
The Sûreté du Québec say the child had been inside the car for several hours before the call came in, and that he probably died due to the heat. The temperature that day was just over 29.6 °.
First responders were dispatched to the scene around 4:15 Friday afternoon.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Last month similar stories were reported in Ontario, in Tallahassee, Florida, and in a town in France.
According to a 2019 joint study at the University of Toronto and the Hospital for Sick Children, “under the right circumstances, forgetting an infant or child in the back seat could happen to anyone.” Here in Canada, between 2013 and 2018 six children died under similar circumstances. The study also show that in the US. the yearly average is 37, with a little more than half being attributed to someone inadvertently forgetting a child due to routine change, stress, or fatigue.
