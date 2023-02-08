Three West Island mayors meet to discuss common issues

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis posted a playful picture on his Facebook page, last week, with him, Mayor Alex Bottausci of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève Mayor Stéphane Côté. The occasion was a meeting to discuss issues that affect all three communities, things that they have discussed informally in the past, but that they would like to formalize moving forward.
They discussed matters that affect the three towns, like mobility, housing, safety and policing, construction, major projects, road infrastructures, and others. “For me and Stéphane especially,” Beis said, referring to Coté, “we’re in the northern tip of the of the island and we rely heavily on our neighbouring cities like Dollard and Kirkland, and the rest of them for just something simple like getting out of our territory.”
Despite the mergers and demergers, Beis told The Suburban, they are all West Island communities, and it is in that spirt that Beis reached out to Bottausci and Coté, not just in a bid to share information with each other or with their respective administrations, but with the larger community.
Given their closer proximity it makes sense to try to create a bond between the three, but Beis said he would like to eventually see it as a West Island-wide initiative, especially with the West Island’s growing population. “I think we need to have a voice collectively, including us, even though we (Pierrefonds-Roxboro) sit in Montreal.”
“Politics aside,” Beis says, “we all serve the same community. If all West Island mayors have the same message how much more effective could we be?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.