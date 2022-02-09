A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near St-Thomas High School Tuesday afternoon shortly remains in critical but stable condition.
Montreal police (SPVM), have arrested three teenage suspects in connection with the incident. Early reports indicate that two groups of teenagers were implicated in a brawl that degenerated with two teens sustaining injuries from a sharp object.
A 15-year-old boy was also sent to the hospital with stab wounds but police say that his life is not in danger.
Police say a dispute between two groups of people at about 2:40 pm led to the first boy’s stabbing on Broadview Ave. near John Fisher Avenue in Pointe-Claire.
The first suspect to be arrested, a 16-year-old teen will appear in court on Wednesday. The other two suspects, arrested later yesterday evening, both 17 years old will recieve their court dates in the near future.
The stabbing took place off school property according to authorities, however the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) is offering support to its students with guidance councellors, psychologists and social workers throughout the day today.
LBPSB communications director Darren Becker informed The Suburban that the school is closed today due to the ongoing police investigation as a perimeter is still set up on site. "Counselling will also be made available for students affected by the incident in school upon their return," he said.
Following the stabbing, a driver passing by the school saw the victim on the ground and picked him up. The driver drove the victim about a block away where he contacted first responders. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators continue to meet with witnesses and teens who were potentially involved in the incident. Police are urging anyone with information concerning Tuesday's stabbing incident to call 911 or to reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
