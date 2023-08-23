This year’s edition of Montreal RibFest did have to contend with some rainy weather on Saturday, which led to the Kids Zone closing. But there were much more seasonable skies on Friday and Sunday, good enough for Big Brothers Big Sisters West Island, the organizers and beneficiaries of the event, to declare it a success.
Big Brothers Big Sisters West Island has been organizing Montreal RibFest for the past eight years, says spokesperson Ashley Tillotson. “One of the ribbers, Gus Sakelis, rolled into Montreal one day and asked us if we wanted to partner with them, and we kept that partnership continuing since we (Montreal RibFest) opened.”
This year they occupied a spot on Pierrefonds Blvd, right near Pierrefonds-Roxboro city hall, across from PCHS – on the site of the future aquatic centre.
Montreal RibFest is BBBSWI’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Despite Saturday’s rain, organizers estimate that around 25,000 people attended the event over three days. They enjoyed the usual ribs, chicken, and pulled pork. But there was also pizza, Asian food, Indian cuisine, and vegetarian fare, served at kiosks and food trucks – literally something for everybody, including live music by local artists like Shinebox and Dwayne Dixon.
BBBSWI has been around since 1975. For close to five decades they have been providing mentoring for youths. “We match volunteers with kids in the community who need an extra role model in their lives,” Tillotson explains. They service the West Island, as well as off-island communities from Vaudreuil to the Ontario border. They offer traditional one-on-one mentoring, in-school mentoring, and mentoring for people 16-21.
