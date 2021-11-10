In Pointe-Claire, Tim Thomas defeated incumbent John Belvedere in the second of two Mayoralty upsets on the island. The other incumbent defeated was William Steinberg in Hampstead. But unlike Hampstead, where Jeremy Levi won with 55% of the vote, Pointe Claire was a squeaker. Thomas won with 45.91% of the votes with Belvedere at 45.30% . The remaining 8.79% of votes went to Lois Butler. In 2017 Belvedere won the Mayoralty with 60% of the vote.
Thomas ran in 2017 receiving just 8% of the vote but persevering to a win this time. The owner of an antique shop in Pointe-Claire Village, he once served as a senior policy analyst in the Privy Council. He holds a PhD in political science and taught university classes at McGill, Concordia and the Royal Military College in Kingston.
He decided to run again because he opposes what he calls the “city’s vision of becoming the downtown of the West Island.” He is against several development projects including the CF Fairview shopping centre expansion and the Brivia high-rise project on the former Mazda dealership site on St-Jean Blvd. He also opposed the Pioneer bar demolition and luxury condo project in Pointe-Claire Village.
Thomas has been a Pointe-Claire resident for 22 years and has stated on more than one occasion that he moved to Pointe Claire to raise a family and that if he wanted an urban lifestyle he would live downtown. He calls current development in Pointe Claire “too much, too fast.”
In council races, in District 1 Erin Tedford, François Giasson and incumbent Claude Cousineau nearly split the votes evenly. Tedford took the election with 36.94% of the votes, while Giasson received 31.94% only 0.82% more than Cousineau. In District 2, incumbent Paul Bissonnette won with 53.76% while challenger Linda De Witt received 46.24%. In District 3, incumbent Kelly Thorstad-Cullen was re-elected with 45.71% while her challengers, Barry Christensen, Paul Brodeur and Bob Jack shared the remaining votes in declining order. In District 4, incumbent Tara Stainforth was re-elected with 54.35% of the votes while challenger Brigitte Watson gained 45.65%. In District 5, incumbent Cynthia Homan was re-elected with 72.96% of the votes, while challenger Jeremy Searle received 27.04%.In District 6, Bruno Tremblay was elected with nearly half of the votes (48.77%) while incumbent David Webb and Ossama Guindi split the other half with Webb at 24.33% and Guindi at 26.89%. In District 7, incumbent Eric Stork was re-elected with 53.84% of the votes while challenger Norm Lapointe gained 46.16%. In District 8, incumbent Brent Cowan was re-elected with 57.24% of the votes and challenger Noya Golan received 42.76%.
