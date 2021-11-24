Pointe-Claire mayor, Tim Thomas won the mayoral race by sixty-one votes. Following the election, the former mayor of Pointe-Claire, John Belvedere, requested a recount. The Court of Quebec rejected the request so Mayor-elect Thomas’ victory is affirmed.
Thomas recieved the support of 4,535 voters while Belvedere earned 4,474 votes.
The “re-match” between Thomas and Belvedere follows the 2017 municipal election where Thomas came in third after Belevedere and Aldo Iermieri with less than 8% of the votes.
Thomas told reporters that the key to his 2021 election victory was tapping into voter dissent over the city’s controversial master plan to turn Pointe-Claire into the “downtown” of the West Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.