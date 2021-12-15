Thirteen year old arrested in Pincourt for threat to school

The Sûreté du Québec arrested a 13-year-old girl in connection with threats made on social networks against Chêne-Bleu high school in Pincourt on Monday. She was apprehended Tuesday afternoon.
“She has been questioned by investigators in this case and further meetings with important witnesses are due in the coming hours. It is therefore likely that other arrests will occur with this event," Sûreté du Québec spokesperson, Marythé Bolduc told media Tuesday evening.
The young tennager appeared before the Youth Court at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse Tuesday. She is facing charges of uttering threats and conspiracy to commit a criminal offense.
The administration of Chêne-Bleu high school stated in a letter to parents that no in-school incidents occured following the threat. "Police surveillance and student support staff will remain on site for the rest of the week." The statement read.
