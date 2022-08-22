The community came out in droves, as they have done for the past thirteen years, for The Weekend to Fight Cancer/Le Weekend Pour Combattre le Cancer, the signature event of the Jewish General Hospital’s Segal Cancer Centre. The two-day event took place August 20th and 21st in Vaudreuil-Dorion, with cyclists taking one of four routes of differing lengths on Day 1, and participants walking one of four routes on Day 2.
Former Olympic diver Alexandre Despatie, who jokingly refers to himself as a “former athlete” was an honourary co-patron, along with Ville-Émard-born actor Marina Orsini, who took part in the walk on Sunday. “For me,” Orsini says, “it was really important to find a way of giving back and I hope to do it every year”
Orsini knows first-hand how important the annual event is for the Segal Cancer Centre. Her mother, who past away nine years ago, was a patient there. Orsini also lost her dad to cancer 32 years ago.
She talks of how important the Jewish General Hospital and the Segal Cancer Centre are not just to the patients, but to their loved ones as well. She recalls the team of oncologists, nurses, and volunteers who made them feel like family. But she also points out just how important research continues to be in the fight against cancer, and how treatment has evolved over the years.
“The Jewish is a huge hospital and the more you learn about the hospital,” says Orsini, “the more you realize how precious that hospital is.”
The weather held for the better part of the day. As humid as it was, the rain held off, as promised, until the afternoon, leaving the morning of the event sunny. Orsini told the crowd “It was my mom that made sure that the sunshine was there”
The event has raised more than $60 million over the past thirteen years. By the end of this year’s event they had come close to reaching their $2,000,000 goal, raising just over $1.7 million, although organizers do point out that people can still donate until the end of the year at donateleweekend.org.
