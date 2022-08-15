The Valois Tennis Club turns 100

The year was 1922. The first Francophone radio station in North American, Montreal’s CKAC, was launched. Archaeologist Howard Carter discovered King Tut’s tomb. King George V officially opened the centre court at Wimbledon. And the Valois Tennis Club was born, right where it is today at the corner of Queen Street and Summerhill.
Valois is one of two tennis clubs in Pointe Claire, the other being the Clearpoint Tennis Club on Kilarney Gardens.
Like the neighbourhood, the Valois Tennis Club has grown over its one hundred years; both the neighbourhood and the club display a mix of the old and the modern. The tiny clubhouse is as sleek and contemporary as members can manage. And there are now five courts squeezed into the playing area where there had originally been three.
The club’s past president and current custodian, Tom Brown, moved into a house adjacent to the club in 1977. His wife liked the house, and Brown liked the tennis club. They have been members ever since.
The club is almost completely volunteer driven. Members and custodians are responsible for upkeep, and for opening and closing the club. “We keep it inviting, we keep it humble, we keep it welcoming to all. And fun,” Brown says.
The club has had its share of championship wins, with trophies and plaques proudly displayed inside the clubhouse, along with pictures of teams and players from over the decades, many of whom are generations of the same family, Brown’s included.
Brown says the Valois courts are the best in Montreal. He proudly talks of the first times that provincial and national tournaments were played at Valois, and players were taken aback. “They weren’t at the Granite club in Toronto, they weren’t at the Mount Royal Tennis Club. They were at a small club. And we won them over.”
The club will celebrate its centenary with a party on September 10th.
