A vigil was held Thursday evening in Pointe-Claire for Lucas Gaudet, the 16-year-old John-Rennie high school student who was stabbed and died in early February. Family and friends along with members of the West Island community walked together holding candles from John-Rennie high to St-Thomas High. Some wore hockey jerseys as Gaudet was an avid hockey player and fan.
The vigil - entitled "The last walk" - marked one month since Gaudet died in hospital, two days after being stabbed in an altercation between two groups of students that took place outside of St-Thomas on Febuary 8th.
Gaudet's mother Lynne Baudouy organized the vigil to help students from both schools as well as members of the community to come together in commeration and to grieve. "We need more compassion, we need more thinking of others like Lucas. Lucas always thought of others before himself." She said Thursday.
Gaudet was the fifth teen violently killed in the past year. Despite her grief, Baudouy has organized several events to help raise awareness in the community.
A 16-year-old teen has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder of a second teen who was also stabbed during the altercation.
