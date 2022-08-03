The Kettlebell Club, a popular fitness centre on the West Island, is expanding.
The gym opened four years ago, founded by Louka Kurcer – affectionately known as Coach Louka – who discovered fitness, and the niche art of the kettlebell swing, in the most unlikely of places – prison.
As fitness equipment, kettlebells, or kettle weights, became popular with CrossFit some years ago. But the kettlebell has ancient origins, with similar exercise implements dating back to ancient Mesopotamia and China. The round ones we know today, Kurcer points out, probably started in the 19th century as a way to carry cannonballs, with a handle attached, from ship to ship. Kurcer says he was drawn to kettlebells for their uniqueness, versatility, and efficiency, “what could give me the most for my investment and time, and my results.” Clients are drawn to the Kettlebell Club for the same reasons.
The gym also trains clients with Indian clubs, another older exercise equipment that has re-entered the physical culture, also probably in the 19th century. Kurcer has been known to perform or teach movements you might associate with 19th century strongmen – picture a singlet-wearing Louis Cyr-type with a handlebar mustache – mixed with the kettlebell exercises and workouts we know of today that clients enjoy for conditioning and weight loss.
Kurcer tells the story of his incarceration matter-of-factly. “I did some bad things when I was younger,” he explains. “I ended in the wrong place at the wrong time, made the bad decision, and ended up in prison for almost seven years on a drug-related charge.” Prison is where he found the two things that helped him turn his life around – fitness and art. “I got into physical training as a form of going into myself and being strong. Being stronger helped my situation.”
He also taught himself oil painting and sketching. “Drawing kept me going,” he says. “And it became a passion.”
Covid took its toll on the Kettlebell Club, as it did with so many businesses. But Louka and his team managed to keep it going to come out stronger on the other side – not unlike Louka himself after his stint in prison. He has a growing team of coaches, and a growing student base – he refers to clients as students. And he thinks of the Kettlebell Club as a community. “I was going to say ‘cult’,” he laughs. “But it’s a community.”
The Kettlebell Club will be opening a new location in Laval the fall.
