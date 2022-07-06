Just ahead of last May’s Asian Heritage Month, the City of Dorval approached visual artist Hua Jin with an idea for an exhibit that combined her photography with poetry. The Art of Haiku was born. It’s a collaborative project – put together by Montreal’s Black Tea Haiku Group, Haiku Canada, and the Friends of The Dorval Library – in which a series of Jin’s photographs are coupled with Haiku composed by poets from both Canada and Japan.
The coupling makes sense, since Jin’s photographs are nature shots, and the haiku form is traditionally inspired by natural surroundings. The combination of visual art with the written word is a nod to haiga, another traditional Asian art form that combines poems with paintings that had traditionally been painted by haiku poets.
The outdoor exhibit, which you can visit free of charge at the Peace Park Arboretum right through the end of August, features twelve panels with photographs and their accompanying poems in both English and French, along with hand-written calligraphic versions by three Japanese poets. In the fall it will be moved indoors, to the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre on Parkfield.
