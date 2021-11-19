Temporary road closures in Kirkland planned for Saturday

Two closures of approximately 15 minutes each are to be expected on Chemin Sainte-Marie, on Saturday, November 20, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
These closures are required to allow the eastward movement of the launch beams on Chemin Sainte-Marie to access the A-40.
A flagperson will be on site to direct traffic.
