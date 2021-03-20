Highway 40 Eastbound was blocked off on Saturday evening after an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred around 6:30 p.m. Two vehicles were destroyed and burnt. One of the two vehicles was upright and the other landed on its roof. Both were severally damaged with the make and model nearly unidentifiable. At least two other vehicles that were involved in the crash were also damaged.
In what appears to be a drag racing incident, which according to an MTQ agent on site has been an ongoing issue with warming weather, four people were injured and taken to hospital and one - a 15-year old girl died.
"Her body was dragged across 200-300 meters of the highway,” the MTQ agent on site told The Suburban referring to one of the victims who died as a result of the crash. Two others were transported to hospital in critical condition.
According to Surete du Quebec spokesperson, Anik Lamirande, one of the four victims whom she referred to as the principal suspect is presently in critical condition and may be facing charges of reckless driving causing death. "We cannot confirm this at this time, however when her health permits, we will interrogate her." she told The Suburban.
"With the information we have at this time, it seems that speed was the primary cause." Lamirande said.
Drivers were obliged to take the service road Saturday evening as multiple vehicles that were involved in the crash were still on the highway past 9:30 p.m. as officers continued to investigate the scene.
Two relatives of the victims arrived on site around 8:20 p.m. but could not offer any comments as they were set to meet with on-site investigators.
This is a breaking news story. More developments will be added here as they come in.
A parent’s worse nightmare. 😢
