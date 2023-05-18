As reported in The Suburban, earlier this week the youth behind the desecration and burning of Israeli flags outside Hebrew Foundation School in DDO last month pled guilty and was given a sentence that was considered unsatisfactory by the community.
Two days later the youth was back in court for having allegedly violated his probation.
He pled guilty to that charge. Due to social media posts determined to have been put up Monday night – the day of his sentencing – the court saw fit to impose additional conditions. He is now barred from posting to social media.
Centre for Israel and Jewish Affaris (CIJA) Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin, who just yesterday was awarded the D’Arcy-McGee-National Assembly Medal for her advocacy of Quebec’s Jewish community, said “We rightly feared that the sentence would neither educate the individual about the harm of his actions nor lead him to changing his conduct.”
CIJA had raised concerns that that the conditions to the youth’s probation were not good enough, and his sentencing did not adequately reflect the harm his actions have caused in the community.
“We are grateful,” Yudin said in a statement, “that the SPVM reacted quickly and that he found himself back in court this morning so he could be held accountable for continuing to spread his hateful message.”
“We know that most hate is born out of ignorance,” Yudin added, “so we sincerely hope that the programming he has been ordered to undertake (referring to another condition of his sentence) will focus on education about the harms of hate, intolerance, and antisemitism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.