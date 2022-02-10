A 16-year old teen died today after a two-day fight for his life in intensive care after he was stabbed during a brawl between two groups of teens at St.Thomas High in Pointe-Claire.
Two teens were injured in the dispute outside of St-Thomas Tuesday afternoon shortly after the bell rang. Following the stabbing, a driver passing by the school saw one of the victims on the ground and picked him up. The driver drove the victim about a block away where he contacted first responders. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.
The second victim, a 15-year old teen was also taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
"The 16-year old victim sadly died of his injuries today," Montreal police spokesperson Carolyne Chevrefils reported. "The investigation has been transfered to the Montreal police major crimes unit. An autopsy will be performed in order to determine the exact cause of his death."
The stabbing took place off school property according to authorities, however the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) is offering support to its students with guidance councellors, psychologists and social workers.
