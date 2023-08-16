Teen killed in Ile-Bizard crash

Tragedy struck Île-Bizard when a car driven by an 18-year-old man went off the road around 2:45 Sunday morning.
There were two passengers in the car, one 18, the other 16. The driver and the 18-year-old passenger were both sent to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The 16-year-old was originally reported to be in critical condition. He later died of injuries.
Police say the car was traveling along Bord-du-Lac Road, near Boismenu Road. They say the it appears that the driver lost control of the car and hit a wall, ending up flipped on its side. Damage to the car was considerable, and all three of the vehicles occupants were out of the car when police arrived on the scene.
It is still not known whether speed, or alcohol or drugs, were factors in the accident. The investigation is still ongoing. Police will be speaking to the two survivors.
