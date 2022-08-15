Suspicious car fire in DDO

Firefighters were called to what police are calling a suspicious fire in Dollard des Ormeaux.
A call was placed to 911 around 3:30 last Saturday morning.
Emergency crews arrived at a residence on Mallard near Alouette to find a car on fire in the driveway, and a container of a possible accelerant nearby.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but not before considerable damage was done to the car.
Police do not yet know who was targeted or why. No one was injured. A police investigation is under way.
