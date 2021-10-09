Police investigations into four West Island robberies have led to the arrest of Serge Gagnon, 57. The robberies occurred inside businesses in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pointe-Claire.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), Gagnon was located near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Cavendish Boulevard. Officers found an air pistol, magazine and knife that were seized from the vehicle he was caught in.
Gagnon was arrested and is facing charges of robbery, threats, use of a firearm and property theft. He is known to police and has a criminal record.
Police say that he may have committed other alleged robberies in Montreal, Laval and on the North Shore.
Anyone with information is encouraged by the SPVM to call 911, or communicate anonymously through Info-Crime Montreal at (514) 393-1133
