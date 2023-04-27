The Montreal police Hate Crime Unit have made an arrest in Wednesday’s anti-Semitic incident at Hebrew Foundation School. A 16-year-old has been apprehended on suspicion of mischief, theft, and arson.
The suspect bragged about his actions on his Instagram account. There were more than 850 comments to the video, most calling him out for his actions, calling them a hate crime or calling him a terrorist, with some expressing support if not for his actions, then certainly for his cause.
In a later Instagram story he wrote, in French, “on rien contre ls juifs, les juifs son nos frere de religion mais on aime pas les zionist” (sic).
Police shied away, at this point, from calling the incident as a hate crime. However, Henry Topas, Quebec Regional Director of B’nai Brith Canada characterized it as such, telling The Suburban “We feel that hate incidents are driven more and more due to a lack of proper education. This void is filled with all of the dark spaces on the internet and with groups which promote racial and religious hatred.”
Towards the afternoon of Israeli Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut) on Wednesday, the suspect, along with an accomplice who held the video camera, went about ripping down, and then burning the Israeli flags that decorated the perimeter of Hebrew Foundation School on Hope Road in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
The video was captioned with the phrase “I am not afraid of Yahudis and I do not care about any ‘promises’.” A song playing on the video is called In The Black Darkness, by Abu Ali, with lyrics that seem to evoke the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The video was posted to an Instagram account with the name “lakednb” attached to it. The profile pic is of an individual whose face is covered. Under the pic are words from a Muslim prayer.
The incident occurred around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The school released a statement saying that they “became aware of the incident immediately and the police and Federation CJA were informed.”
The Hate Crime Unit was at the school Thursday, and Dollard-des-Ormeaux security was increased in the area.
The school’s statement went on to say “Rest assured that your children’s security is of the utmost importance to us. We are being guided and protected by various professional security groups.”
This incident comes as anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in Canada. Last month the Bagg Street Shul near Mount Royal was attacked with anti-Semitic graffiti – including swastikas. And earlier this month two Hasidic Jews were physically attacked in Outremont.
Brigitte Garceau, Liberal MNA for Robert-Baldwin, addressed the incident on her Instagram, saying "These anti-Semitic acts aimed at spreading fear, hatred and violence have no place in Quebec."
Pierrefonds-Dollard MP Sameer Zuberi echoed her words, tweeting “I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against these heinous acts.”
Topas said “We call upon all jurisdictions to improve education, notably that of the Holocaust, and to ensure that all students complete a high school education where these critical subjects should be a mandatory part of the curriculum.”
Disgusting . Such an act is deserving of an appropriate response. The fabric of our society has changed so much that dialogue no longer exists. The culture of hating Jews and Israel has been growing at a steady pace ever since immigrants from Islamic lands began.
