The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM), representing the Montreal agglomeration's demerged municipalities, denounced the increases in the 2022 operating budget revealed last week by the City of Montreal. The ASM was excluded again this year in the preparation of the 2022 fiscal year. "The current process is outdated. It does not ensure a fair and equitable calculation of quotes-parts for the distribution of urban expenses," the Association stated.
"It is important for our residents to understand the state of affairs of the Agglo because although we are demerged cities, we are connected and share certain services. DDO will pay $50 million this year, and all the demerged cities will pay $484 million collectively. That means for every dollar we collect, 50% goes to the Montreal agglo," Dollard-des-Ormeaux Mayor, Alex Bottausci told The Suburban. "This problem must be resolved, we cannot support projections whose figures are artificially inflated to ensure that budgets are met. I call for projections based on actual figures."
"In essence, we voted against the budget. It revolves around one major issue, which is that we have not been able to negotiate a new formula to share the agglomeration expenses. The formula that is in place right now is not acceptable. The residents of demerged municipalities are paying 56% more than Montrealers while receiving less services," Beaconsfield Mayor, George Bourelle told The Suburban. "Montreal has stonewalled negotiations at every turn for a fair and equitable sharing of expenses."
This year's substantial average increase of 10.9% imposed by Montreal on the demerged cities comes despite Montreal having received significant assistance from Quebec to fill the deficit caused by the pandemic in 2020.Mayor Plante limited Montreal's increase to just 2%.
"The increases unveiled in the operating budget are abusive and demonstrate the extent to which the municipal administration of Montreal is disconnected from the financial reality of suburban cities. The burden upon citizens is colossal, when they already pay 56% more than those of the City of Montreal, despite receiving fewer services. The municipal administration of Montreal is increasing the chasm that creates two classes of citizens on the island of Montreal. This injustice is no longer tolerable," ASM president and mayor of Montreal West, Beny Masella said.
"The principle of equity that should at least guide the City of Montreal is non existent. Tax inequity is still present, and the municipal administration of Montreal, just like Mayor Plante, is taking no real action to establish a more respectful base of taxpayers throughout the territory. It is abnormal that in 2022 the gap in the supply of services will continue to widen. The citizens of the suburban municipalities always pay more for fewer police officers on the island and a level of public transport that is far from the level in Montreal." Masella explained.
The suburban mayors on the island of Montreal are refusing to sign a "blank check" to the municipal administration of Montreal. "To prepare their respective budgets properly, they need to know the non-recurring part of the deficit of $ 211M in 2020 direct and indirect covid effect, which is the result of a structural deficit. This essential information is necessary to establish the increase in taxation with more predictability to compensate for the agglomeration quotes-parts for this year and for years to come," the ASM stated.
The Association of Suburban Municipalities represents fifteen demerged municipalities of the Montreal agglomeration, each autonomous in its municipal management and voice. They include Baie-d'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Côte-Saint-Luc, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, L'Île-Dorval, Hampstead, Kirkland, Montreal-East, Montreal-West, Town of Mount-Royal, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Senneville and Westmount.
