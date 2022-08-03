Studio 77 celebrates six years in Pointe Claire Village

DAN LAxeR
FYi
Studio 77 in Pointe Claire Village has been bucking the trend for six years, and they show no signs of stopping.
They opened on Canada Day in 2016 – owner David Epstein jokes that every year on July 1st everybody celebrates the café.
The difference between Studio 77 and other cafés, restaurants, and bars is that there is no WIFI. The café is a computer-free zone.
Studio 77 is also an art gallery. Epstein is a painter, and when he first opened, one corner of the café served as his studio. Customers who came in for a coffee, a drink, or a snack would often see him at his easel painting. Part of the café’s meticulous décor – sleek, modern café tables mingle with classic-looking loveseats, and here and there an antique piece – include paintings by local artists, like Pointe Claire’s Helmut Langeder, and Jacques Semeteys, whose life-size portrait of Habs’ legend Henri Richard hung in Studio 77 until recently. Epstein and his partner, Corinne Daniels Garzon, started hosting shows and vernissages at the café almost as soon as they opened. “The love of art,” Epstein says, “is what brought a lot of the community here.” Which brings us to the no computer rule.
In the beginning, the café filled up with students and others who would settle in for a day’s work with their books and their laptops spread out. Many patrons were put off. They didn’t want another Starbucks or Tim Hortons. They wanted a place where they could talk and enjoy each other’s company, or just read a book. So Epstein and Garzon effectively banned computers, which changed the atmosphere. “Now it’s vibrant,” says Epstein. “It’s alive.” It has even become one of the neighbourhood’s biggest dating spots. Epstein says he’s seen couples come in on first dates, second dates. And despite – or maybe because of – the place’s popularity, there is plenty of privacy. “You can actually talk without anybody interrupting,” Epstein says, “because everybody’s talking.”
There was the odd complaint about the no computer rule at first. Some – a small percentage – were miffed enough to lodge negative reviews on Google. But for the most part reaction has been positive. “Finally a café with no computers!” reads one Google review. “What a great idea. Everyone has a chance to get a table, enjoy a scone and a café, and just relax.”
They’ve recently added live music to the menu. During the summer months Studio 77 puts on a 5 à 7 show on an outdoor stage. There is a makeshift bar with a few tables. And many people bring their own chairs to watch local musicians perform. A list of upcoming shows is up on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.