No city in the world, said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, can handle that much rain, a disappointing revelation to those who remember the flood of 1987, when 100 mm of rain fell on the city in about two and half hours causing major flooding all over the city, including the Decarie Expressway.
Last Thursday – 36 years almost to the day – 85 mm of rain fell in about two hours, about the same amount that usually falls in the month of July alone, overwhelming the city’s sewer systems. The storm brought two tornadoes, one in Ottawa and one in Mirabel.
The 98 km/h winds downed trees and Hydro lines leaving more than 300,000 without power. (There had been some power outages earlier in the day attributed to damage caused by the forest fires.)
The cleanup began as soon as the storm cleared.
The next morning there were still more than 200,000 without power, including on the West Island. It is unusual to hear of school closures in the middle of the summer. But in Beaconsfield, the Gordon Robertson Beauty Academy – part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board – was forced to close for the day.
Several tornado warnings had been issued, including for Vaudreuil-Soulanges off the western tip of the island, where a funnel cloud had been reported, but many of the warnings were lifted just after 7:00 pm.
Many roads, highways, and underpasses were closed due to flooding, including Highway 20 West near Angrignon, with many motorists turning around and driving the opposite way along the shoulder.
Social media was rife with photos of damage – downed and uprooted trees blocking roads, some fallen onto cars and houses – in Beaconsfield, in Pointe-Claire, and along the Lakeshore, where thousands were still without power into the weekend.
Try as it might, Sabourin told reporters, when rain like this overcomes a city there is going to be damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.