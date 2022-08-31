Strep A outbreak at Lachine seniors residence

An apparent Strep A outbreak at a Lachine seniors’ residence has left four people dead.
Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal has confirmed six cases of Group A streptococcal disease at Les Residences Floralies. The infection has also spread with at least one case confirmed at the Lasalle locaton.
There is no word, yet, as to what might have caused the infection in Lachine, or on how it was spread to Lasalle. But public health authorities are monitoring the situation.
Les Floralies in Lasalle has dealt with the infection before, losing three residents in 2019. At the time management was told to put in place a plan for dealing with the spread of disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.