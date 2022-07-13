Strangers in the Night is back for its 18th year, but its 16th edition; like so many other yearly events, the gourmet charity gala had to skip two years due to Covid-19. The last two were smaller-scale versions held at the outdoor venue now known as Jardin Royalmount. But this year’s full-scale edition will be held at Complexe Pointe Claire, and as organizer Larry Day tells The Suburban, it will be what Montrealers have come to expect.
Day has been in the entertainment business for most of his life, as an actor, a radio announcer, and a nightclub owner. In fact, Strangers in the Night started as a one-year anniversary celebration for The Firm, the West Island nightclub he used to own. Even then, it was an opportunity to bring the community together, and to raise money for charity. That first one, in 2005, featured ten restaurants, about 500 people, and The Boogie Wonder Band, who are back for this year’s event.
Putting the new one together was not without its challenges; restaurant staffing shortages meant that some of the regulars were not able to take part. That said, there will still be around 80 restaurants represented.
The event is billed as a gourmet charity gala, with tables set up in a big tent. Attendees get to sample fare from the different restaurants, almost like an upscale buffet. And as always three charities will benefit: The West Island Women’s Shelter, the West Island Friends For Mental Health, and Cure SMA, an organization that provides support for those living with spinal muscular atrophy.
As for the entertainment, Honeymoon Suite, the 1980s rock sensations from Niagara Falls, will open the show, followed by none other than the Jacksons – Jermaine, Tito, Jackie, and Marlon. And then Montreal’s disco party band extraordinaire, the Boogie Wonder Band, will play out the night, along with Less Than 4, Missy & the Mothertruckers, and others.
Day jokes that planning a Strangers in the Night event is like having a baby. “It’s nine months of work for eight hours of fun. It’s like building a town for 500 people, for eighthours, including electrical and plumbing.” As for how the entertainment gets chosen – past bands include Styx, Kool & the Gang, KC & the Sunshine Band, Blue Rodeo, the Pointer Sisters, and more – Day admits “acts I want to see myself have a better chance of getting booked.” But he always makes sure the show appeals to the ladies, “because if the ladies want to come to the event, the guys will have to follow.”
There will be masks and hand sanitizer on site, as the province works its way through a seventh wave of Covid-19.
Strangers in the Night 2022 takes place Saturday, August 20th at Complexe Pointe Claire. More information can be found at strangersinthenight.ca.
