Larry Day and the extended Strangers in the Night team held a news conference at 40 Westt Steakhouse & Raw Bar Thursday to announce the lineup for this year’s edition.
Last year’s was their most successful, featuring Honeymoon Suite and The Jacksons, with over 5,000 people raising $100,000 for each of the beneficiaries. This year they hope to top that. Since it’s inception SITN has raised some $7 million for local charities.
Nadia Saputo and Patrice Brisebois, last year’s co-chairs, return as official ambassadors. And the lineup promises to keep everyone on their feet with a couple of disco sensations of the 1970s and 1980s – Gloria Gaynor and Kool & The Gang. Technotronic’s Ya Kid K (Pump Up the Jam), and Crystal Waters (Gypsy Woman) will keep the jams going. And for some local flavour, Freddie James and Old Soul, both of whom are also playing the West Island Blues Festival, will round out the night, along with Jordyn Sugar. And of course there will be tasting tents with all kinds of gourmet food from some 85 restaurants for sampling, all to benefit the West Island Women’s Shelter, the West Island Black Community Association, and the Shriners Hospital.
Strangers in the Night is a juggernaut. But it didn’t start out that way, says Day. At first it was a small party to celebrate the anniversary of his bar, The Firm. At the time he raised about $5,000. He’s managed to collect more and more sponsors along the way that make it possible to support the charities each year. “There are good corporate citizens who like to give back to the community,” Day told The Suburban. “A lot of them say ‘We’re cutting budgets back, but we’re still doing Strangers in the Night, because it’s fun.’”
And the artists have as much fun as anyone else. Lawrence Gowan of Styx, for example, was just as excited to meet Habs legend Larry Robinson in 2017 as Robinson was to say that he met Gowan. And Boy George of Culture Club, who played SITN the following year, has been seen on The Voice UK sporting a Habs jersey that was apparently given to him at the show.
Strangers in the Night is a lot like Christmas in that as soon as it’s over, the planning begins for the next edition. As Day likes to say, “It’s nine months of work for eight hours of fun.”
If it seems like a lot of the same people are on hand for both Strangers in the Night and the West Island Blues Festival, it’s because both are “real West Island events,” says Day, “where for once people from all over Montreal come to the West Island, instead of the other way around.”
“We try to help each other out as much as we can,” Day explains. “The mayors have been great – (Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor) Jim Beis and (Pointe-Claire Mayor) Tim Thomas. Without them the event doesn’t go on.”
Strangers in the Night takes place Saturday, August 26.
